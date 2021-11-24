Miss Universe Thailand Accused of Violating Flag Act









BANGKOK, Nov 24 (TNA) – Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis was accused of violating the Flag Act for a poster showing her standing on a picture resembling the Thai national flag.

Sonthiya Sawasdee, former advisor to the House committee on laws, justice and human rights, filed the accusation with the Metropolitan Police Bureau. He asked police to charge her with abusing the Thai flag in violation of Sections 53 and 54 of the Flag Act, Section 118 of the Criminal Code and an announcement of the Prime Minister’s Office in 2020.

