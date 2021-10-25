Thai Australian Beauty Wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021









BANGKOK (NNT) – Congratulations to Ann Scott-Kemmis (Anchilee) who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming Miss Universe 2021.

The 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty – who graduated from the University of Sydney – will now represent the Land of Smiles in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

