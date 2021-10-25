October 25, 2021

Thai Australian Beauty Wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Preliminary beauty pageant event at Central World Mall in Bangkok. Miss Universe

Preliminary beauty pageant event at Central World Mall in Bangkok. Photo: drburtoni / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Congratulations to Ann Scott-Kemmis (Anchilee) who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming Miss Universe 2021.

The 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty – who graduated from the University of Sydney – will now represent the Land of Smiles in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel.

