PM2.5 dust forecast for Bangkok and vicinity from late October through February
People living in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are advised to prepare for PM2.5 dust pollution, coinciding with the arrival of high atmospheric pressure from the end of October until February.
Director-General of Pollution Control Department Atthaphol Charoenchansa said today (Monday) that, during the four-month period, PM2.5 dust will accumulate overnight due to stale air and the lack of circulation.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World