October 25, 2021

PM2.5 dust forecast for Bangkok and vicinity from late October through February

2 seconds ago TN
Police officer in Bangkok

Traffic police officer in Bangkok. Photo: Guillaume G.




People living in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are advised to prepare for PM2.5 dust pollution, coinciding with the arrival of high atmospheric pressure from the end of October until February.

Director-General of Pollution Control Department Atthaphol Charoenchansa said today (Monday) that, during the four-month period, PM2.5 dust will accumulate overnight due to stale air and the lack of circulation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok Chonburi highway

Car rams into lorry’s rear in Samut Prakan, driver killed

11 mins ago TN
Bangkok BTS Electric Train Speed Light Color

Student falls to death from Samut Prakan BTS station

4 days ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Students in Bangkok get vaccinated to go back to school

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Police officer in Bangkok

PM2.5 dust forecast for Bangkok and vicinity from late October through February

2 seconds ago TN
Preliminary beauty pageant event at Central World Mall in Bangkok. Miss Universe

Thai Australian Beauty Wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

3 mins ago TN
Bangkok Chonburi highway

Car rams into lorry’s rear in Samut Prakan, driver killed

11 mins ago TN
Stone Mountain in Georgia, USA

Big Tech data centers warned for their usage of water in Oregon

16 hours ago TN
Full moon (Super Moon) in Thailand

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022

16 hours ago TN