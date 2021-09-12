Miss Universe Thailand 2021 the world’s first beauty pageant to feature NFT and play-to-earn gaming







Miss Universe Thailand 2021 will be the first beauty pageant to include NFT as part of the event thanks to partnering with cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitkub.

Non-fungible tokens, NFT, are everywhere. These digital collectibles are present in more industries every day. Now, for the first time, they are being announced in a beauty pageant.

The upcoming pageant to choose Thailand’s candidate for Miss Universe 2021 will be the first to feature NFTs as part of the competition.

As media reports tell it, the event has partnered with Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, a Thai cryptocurrency exchange aimed at bridging the gap between “non-tech users” and blockchain. The exchange provides multi-cryptocurrency wallets and is designed to be easy to operate. Now, Bitkub Group is bringing blockchain to the beauty pageant with NFT and digital asset solutions.

It is worth noting that the Miss Universe will be held this year in December in Israel, this for the first time in its nearly 70-year history. In this contest, the candidate from Thailand will be chosen for the international contest. This Asian country has won the world crown for the most beautiful woman on two occasions: 1965 and 1988.

-Thailand News (TN)





