Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail main formula now, says official
Forget about getting two AstraZeneca shots. The main Covid-19 vaccine regimen for Thailand from now on is Sinovac-AstraZeneca, says a senior health official.
The change has not been formally announced, but was discovered accidentally when a government hospital opened registrations for the wrong regimen and had to cancel them.
