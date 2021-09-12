  • September 12, 2021
Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail main formula now, says official

AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, WHO Thailand. Photo: WHO/Ploy Phutpheng 2021 / Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Forget about getting two AstraZeneca shots. The main Covid-19 vaccine regimen for Thailand from now on is Sinovac-AstraZeneca, says a senior health official.

The change has not been formally announced, but was discovered accidentally when a government hospital opened registrations for the wrong regimen and had to cancel them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



