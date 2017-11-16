Thursday, November 16, 2017
Construction of Thai-Chinese high-speed railway to begin in December

The Transport Ministry is confident the construction of the 3.5-kilometre section of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway between Klang Dong – Pang Asok stations in Nakhon Ratchasima province will begin in December since the environmental impact assessment report for it has been completed, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.

The construction of the 3.5-km section of the railway between Klang Dong and Pang Asok stations in Nakhon Ratchasima has been delayed because the EIA report is still pending approval, Mr Arkhom said after a meeting of the committee on the management of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Full story: a href=”http://englishnews.thaipbs.or.th/construction-thai-chinese-high-speed-railway-begin-december/”>thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

