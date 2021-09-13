  • September 13, 2021
Next Two Weeks Crucial in Decision to Ease More of Thailand’s COVID-19 Restriction

Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) sees the next two weeks as crucial in any decision over whether to ease more restrictions on businesses and other activities.

According to an adviser to the CCSA, Dr. Udom Kachintorn, the CCSA should not lift many restrictions, if any, on September 15th, to make sure the situation remains under control.

