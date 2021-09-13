Next Two Weeks Crucial in Decision to Ease More of Thailand’s COVID-19 Restriction







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) sees the next two weeks as crucial in any decision over whether to ease more restrictions on businesses and other activities.

According to an adviser to the CCSA, Dr. Udom Kachintorn, the CCSA should not lift many restrictions, if any, on September 15th, to make sure the situation remains under control.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





