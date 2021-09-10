  • September 10, 2021
Thai Government Expects Economic Expansion after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government remains confident that the economy will expand this year after the easing of lockdown restrictions in 29 provinces earlier this month.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the government expects the country’s economy to pick up and domestic consumption to resume in the third and fourth quarters, after the relaxation of restrictions, while the COVID-19 infection rate is projected to drop, on a continuous basis, due to expedited mass vaccinations nationwide.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Leave a Reply

