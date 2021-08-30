  • August 30, 2021
Cabinet Discusses Post-Lockdown Measures

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The cabinet today discussed measures related to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s decision to ease lockdown measures in 29 dark-red provinces as new COVID-19 cases were declining.

Chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the cabinet through its video conference considered COVID-19 surveillance measures including the procurement of antigen test kits for the reopening of eateries and business premises. CCSA wanted staff of reopened eateries and other business premises to conduct antigen tests weekly to control COVID-19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



