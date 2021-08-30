Cabinet Discusses Post-Lockdown Measures







BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The cabinet today discussed measures related to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s decision to ease lockdown measures in 29 dark-red provinces as new COVID-19 cases were declining.

Chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the cabinet through its video conference considered COVID-19 surveillance measures including the procurement of antigen test kits for the reopening of eateries and business premises. CCSA wanted staff of reopened eateries and other business premises to conduct antigen tests weekly to control COVID-19.

