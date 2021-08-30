  • August 30, 2021
New COVID cases drop below 16,000 on Monday

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand logged 256 more Covid-19 fatalities and 15,972 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 15,692 cases in the general population and 280 among prison inmates.

