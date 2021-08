The popular tourism island Koh Larn issued a statement on their social media last night, August 28th, 2021, stating that they plan to reopen the island to the public from August 31st, 2021, which is this upcoming Tuesday.

They will be running three ferries a day at 7:00 A.M, 12:00 P.M., and 5:30 P.M.

By Adam Judd

