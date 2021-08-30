  • August 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut government tipped…

Prayut government tipped to escape – but wounded – from this week’s censure debate

Prayut government tipped to escape – but wounded – from this week’s censure debate

Chamber of the National Assembly of Thailand, parliament house. Photo: The Official Site of The Prime Minister of Thailand by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is bracing for his third censure debate this week when he and five other Cabinet members will be grilled by opposition politicians.

The attacks will center on the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating economic fallout, according to opposition leader Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party.

The four-day debate is scheduled to start on Tuesday (August 31), with voting on Saturday (September 4).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

No.1 wish in COVID era: good governance, says poll
News

No.1 wish in COVID era: good governance,...

August 29, 2021
Is Talugas part of two-pronged strategy by anti-government protesters?
News

Is Talugas part of two-pronged strategy by...

August 29, 2021
Thai government says police reform process is ‘underway’
News

Thai government says police reform process is...

August 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.