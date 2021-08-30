Prayut government tipped to escape – but wounded – from this week’s censure debate







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is bracing for his third censure debate this week when he and five other Cabinet members will be grilled by opposition politicians.

The attacks will center on the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating economic fallout, according to opposition leader Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party.

The four-day debate is scheduled to start on Tuesday (August 31), with voting on Saturday (September 4).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





