Third no confidence motion filed against Prayut, 5 ministers







Another no confidence motion against Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five other cabinet members was filed by the Opposition today (Monday), with a censure debate expected later this month or early next.

The motion is the third since the second Prayut administration came to power in July 2019. The prime minister and the other ministers targeted survived both previous motions.

By Thai PBS World






