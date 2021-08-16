  • August 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Third no confidence…

Third no confidence motion filed against Prayut, 5 ministers

Third no confidence motion filed against Prayut, 5 ministers

The new Thailand’s parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Another no confidence motion against Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five other cabinet members was filed by the Opposition today (Monday), with a censure debate expected later this month or early next.

The motion is the third since the second Prayut administration came to power in July 2019. The prime minister and the other ministers targeted survived both previous motions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Police flush protesters with tear gas, rubber bullets, as clashes in Bangkok resume
Bangkok

Police flush protesters with tear gas, rubber...

August 13, 2021
Prayut advised to stop the export of AstraZeneca vaccine for use domestically
News

Prayut advised to stop the export of...

August 12, 2021
Anti-government protest roams Bangkok streets
Bangkok

Anti-government protest roams Bangkok streets

August 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.