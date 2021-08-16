  • August 16, 2021
Chaiyaphum: Vaccinated district chief found infected with COVID

Ban Rai in Thep Sathit District, Chaiyaphum. Photo: Thaweesak Churasri.



CHAIYAPHUM: The chief of Nong Bua Ra We district has been infected with Covid-19 despite having received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the provincial communicable disease committee of this central northeastern province reported on Monday.

Tinpol Chalermvasutha, the Nong Bua Ra We district chief, had visited many places and participated in many activities with other local officials from Aug 9-13.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST



Leave a Reply

