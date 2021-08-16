Chaiyaphum: Vaccinated district chief found infected with COVID







CHAIYAPHUM: The chief of Nong Bua Ra We district has been infected with Covid-19 despite having received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the provincial communicable disease committee of this central northeastern province reported on Monday.

Tinpol Chalermvasutha, the Nong Bua Ra We district chief, had visited many places and participated in many activities with other local officials from Aug 9-13.

Makkawan Wannakul

