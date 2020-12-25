December 25, 2020

Fugitive monk arrested in Chaiyaphum after killing colleague in Khon Kaen

Tha Mafai Wan in Chaiyaphum

Tha Mafai Wan in Kaeng Khro District, Chaiyaphum. Photo: Chalongrat Hantragul.


KHON KAEN: A 53-year-old monk who had fled after killing another monk in a rice field in Muang district of Khon Kaen early this year was caught on Friday at a drink-drive checkpoint in Chaiyaphum on the way to a temple.

Kong-ngai Saenkaew, 53, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Khon Kaen provincial court on Feb 6 on charges of assault causing death, said Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikit, chief of the Muang district police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST

