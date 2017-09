KHON KAEN – Almost 500kg of compressed marijuana worth about 7 million baht was seized and two men arrested when police stopped a truck in Nam Phong district in the early hours of Thursday.

Highway police signaled a covered truck with Chon Buri licence plates to pull over for a search at a checkpoint on Mittraparb Road around 1.30am following a tip off.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST