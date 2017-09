An air-conditioned bus from Bangkok crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer that was changing lane for a u-turn in Maha Sarakham, injuring 17 people early Thursday.

Police said the accident happened at 1am on the Mahasarakham-Borabua Road in front of a PTT petrol station in Ban Nong Chik village in Tambon Kaeng Ling Jan of Mueang district.

