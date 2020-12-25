December 25, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Siam Paragon asks activist groups not to use its grounds for political activities

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: KhunBhun / flickr.


Siam Paragon, one of Bangkok’s largest shopping malls, has asked all political activist groups to refrain from using the mall’s property for political activities, adding that the buildings and the open spaces are private property.

In a statement, published on its Facebook page today (Friday), the management of the mall maintains that it has never consented or accepted the use of its property by any political activist groups.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

