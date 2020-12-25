Siam Paragon asks activist groups not to use its grounds for political activities

Siam Paragon asks activist groups not to use its grounds for political activities1 min read
Siam Paragon, one of Bangkok’s largest shopping malls, has asked all political activist groups to refrain from using the mall’s property for political activities, adding that the buildings and the open spaces are private property.
In a statement, published on its Facebook page today (Friday), the management of the mall maintains that it has never consented or accepted the use of its property by any political activist groups.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World