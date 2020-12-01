December 1, 2020

Anti-government protest leaders acknowledge lese-majeste charges

Anti-government protest at Kasetsart University, Bangkok

Anti-government protest at Kasetsart University, Bangkok. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Five protest leaders from an anti-government group Ratsadorn, or the People, have reported to the police to acknowledge lese-majeste charges against them, for their protests on 19-20 September.

Mr Parit Chiwarak, Mrs Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Mr Panupong Jadnok, Mr Anon Nampa, Mr Patiwat Saraiyam, and their lawyer Kritsadang Nutcharat, reported to police at Chanasongkhram Police Station in Bangkok.

