Anti-government protest leaders acknowledge lese-majeste charges

Anti-government protest leaders acknowledge lese-majeste charges1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Five protest leaders from an anti-government group Ratsadorn, or the People, have reported to the police to acknowledge lese-majeste charges against them, for their protests on 19-20 September.
Mr Parit Chiwarak, Mrs Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Mr Panupong Jadnok, Mr Anon Nampa, Mr Patiwat Saraiyam, and their lawyer Kritsadang Nutcharat, reported to police at Chanasongkhram Police Station in Bangkok.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand