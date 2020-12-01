37th International Motor Expo 2020 Begins





NONTHABURI, Dec 1 (TNA) – The 37th Thailand International Motor Expo has started with its media session, drawing substantial interest despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as its organizers expect 35-billion-baht transactions.

The exposition was held at the IMPACT exhibition and convention center in Muang Thong Thani housing estate. It was set for Dec 2-13. Many invited very important persons and journalists showed up at its special opening today. Its official opening was set for Dec 2.

