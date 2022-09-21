September 21, 2022

Policeman killed, 4 injured by bomb in Pattani

15 hours ago TN
Roadside explosion in Southern Thailand

Soldiers inspecting the area of an explosion on a roadside in Southern Thailand.




PATTANI: One policeman was killed and four injured by a bomb explosion in front of a hospital in Mai Kaen district on Tuesday night, police said.

Pol Col Torlap Lengha, the Mai Kaen police chief, said the bomb went off about 7.40pm on the road outside Mai Kaen Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST



