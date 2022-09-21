Policeman killed, 4 injured by bomb in Pattani

Soldiers inspecting the area of an explosion on a roadside in Southern Thailand.









PATTANI: One policeman was killed and four injured by a bomb explosion in front of a hospital in Mai Kaen district on Tuesday night, police said.

Pol Col Torlap Lengha, the Mai Kaen police chief, said the bomb went off about 7.40pm on the road outside Mai Kaen Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

