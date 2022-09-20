September 21, 2022

COVID to be excluded from banned diseases for visitors

1 day ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.




The cabinet on Tuesday approved a ministerial regulation to exclude Covid-19 from the list of illnesses that prevent entry to Thailand, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

The regulation will become effective after it is published in the Royal Gazette, and its publication is expected soon, Ms Rachada said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

