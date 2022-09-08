September 8, 2022

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

9 hours ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The government is ready to announce the downgrade of Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to one that is “communicable under surveillance” from Oct 1, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin was speaking on Wednesday after meeting senior Public Health Ministry officials and said the Covid-19 situation now appears suitable for regrading.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



