COVID to be downgraded from October 1









The government is ready to announce the downgrade of Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to one that is “communicable under surveillance” from Oct 1, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin was speaking on Wednesday after meeting senior Public Health Ministry officials and said the Covid-19 situation now appears suitable for regrading.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

