Thai health minister Anutin catches COVID-19 after overseas trip despite 6 vaccine shots









Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tested positive for COVID-19, using a rapid antigen test, upon his return from abroad on Sunday, even though he has already received six doses of vaccine, with the last one being administered on June 13th.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said today (Tuesday) that Anutin has developed muscle pains and a throat irritation and has been advised to self-isolate for a week.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

