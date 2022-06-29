Myanmar Drops 4 Bombs on Karen Troops









TAK, June 29 (TNA) – About 200 Karen troops on Tuesday laid siege to a base of Myanmar soldiers. In response, Myanmar aircraft dropped four bombs on a Karen force. Thai people near the battlefield rushed to shelters.

The fierce battle between Karen and Myanmar soldiers continued on the third consecutive day as both sides tried to occupy a strategic location. The battlefield is near Thais’ farmland close to the Thai-Myanmar border. The villagers were shocked with explosions and took cover for fear of stray bullets. Many Thai villagers left the bordering area for their own safety.

