June 29, 2022

Myanmar Drops 4 Bombs on Karen Troops

5 hours ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army. Photo: TTL(Facebook). CC0 1.0.




TAK, June 29 (TNA) – About 200 Karen troops on Tuesday laid siege to a base of Myanmar soldiers. In response, Myanmar aircraft dropped four bombs on a Karen force. Thai people near the battlefield rushed to shelters.

The fierce battle between Karen and Myanmar soldiers continued on the third consecutive day as both sides tried to occupy a strategic location. The battlefield is near Thais’ farmland close to the Thai-Myanmar border. The villagers were shocked with explosions and took cover for fear of stray bullets. Many Thai villagers left the bordering area for their own safety.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

