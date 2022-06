BANGKOK, June 28 (TNA) – Some detained political demonstrators harmed themselves with a painkiller overdose and sharp objects because of tension, according to the Corrections Department chief.

Ayuth Sintoppant, director-general of the department, said the incidents happened to three detainees at the Bangkok Remand Prison.

