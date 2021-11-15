November 15, 2021

Five anti-Prayut protesters detained in Krabi

2 hours ago TN
Street view of Krabi Town

Street view of Krabi Town. Photo: kallerna.




Five members of an anti-Prayut group were temporarily detained for questioning by police this afternoon (Monday), after they rallied at Ao Nang beach, in the southern coastal province of Krabi, to protest the visit of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Those detained held up banners, which read “Krabi people do not want Prayuth”, “Krabi is dying” and “Murderous government”, to greet the prime minister and his cabinet ministers attending a mobile cabinet meeting and who are scheduled to declare the natural tourist attractions at the popular Ao Nang beach open this afternoon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

