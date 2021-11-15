Five anti-Prayut protesters detained in Krabi









Five members of an anti-Prayut group were temporarily detained for questioning by police this afternoon (Monday), after they rallied at Ao Nang beach, in the southern coastal province of Krabi, to protest the visit of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Those detained held up banners, which read “Krabi people do not want Prayuth”, “Krabi is dying” and “Murderous government”, to greet the prime minister and his cabinet ministers attending a mobile cabinet meeting and who are scheduled to declare the natural tourist attractions at the popular Ao Nang beach open this afternoon.

By Thai PBS World

