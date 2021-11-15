Prosecutors indict ‘Joe Ferrari’ torture cop
Public prosecutors on Monday took the high-profile murder case involving a former police station chief and his six-member team to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) spokesman Itthiporn Kaewthip said the prosecutors had indicted Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon and six other officers in the court, and the office had directed four senior prosecutors to work on the case.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
