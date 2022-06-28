State Funds to Subsidize Underground Internet Cables









BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities are set to subsidize operations by internet service providers to place roadside telecom and broadcast cables underground in Bangkok.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn announced that a meeting will be held on July 4 between the ministry, the National Telecom Plc (NT), and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss funding issues related to underground cable projects in the capital.

Chaiwut explained that the underground cable project has been carried out by Krungthep Thanakom Co, a state enterprise under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





