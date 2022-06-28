June 28, 2022

State Funds to Subsidize Underground Internet Cables

Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Thailand. Photo: Ted McGrath / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities are set to subsidize operations by internet service providers to place roadside telecom and broadcast cables underground in Bangkok.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn announced that a meeting will be held on July 4 between the ministry, the National Telecom Plc (NT), and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss funding issues related to underground cable projects in the capital.

Chaiwut explained that the underground cable project has been carried out by Krungthep Thanakom Co, a state enterprise under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

