Hotel Bookings Rise: Phuket, Krabi Are Popular Destinations









BANGKOK, June 28 (TNA) – Hotel reservations increase ahead of the government’s further relaxation of COVID-19 control measures on July 1 while Phuket and Krabi provinces remain as popular destinations, according to the Thai Hotels Association.

Giving the hotel booking overview, Prachum Tantiprasertsuk, marketing head of the association, said the tourists who made the reservations were mostly from nearby countries including Singapore, Malaysia and India while visitors from a farther country like Australia started to reserve accommodations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





