June 28, 2022

Hotel Bookings Rise: Phuket, Krabi Are Popular Destinations

10 hours ago TN
Nai Thon Beach in Phuket

Nai Thon Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Marc van der Chijs / flickr.




BANGKOK, June 28 (TNA) – Hotel reservations increase ahead of the government’s further relaxation of COVID-19 control measures on July 1 while Phuket and Krabi provinces remain as popular destinations, according to the Thai Hotels Association.

Giving the hotel booking overview, Prachum Tantiprasertsuk, marketing head of the association, said the tourists who made the reservations were mostly from nearby countries including Singapore, Malaysia and India while visitors from a farther country like Australia started to reserve accommodations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

