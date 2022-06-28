June 28, 2022

OnlyFans couple surrender over sex videos made at Korat resort

10 hours ago TN
Pong Ta Long in Khao Yai, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Pong Ta Long in Khao Yai, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima. mohigan. CC BY-SA 3.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The couple featured in three viral sex videos shown on the subscription-based OnlyFans social media platform have turned themselves in to police and admitted to recording them in a room at a resort in Wang Nam Khieo district.

Pol Col Peerapong Thanapochai, superintendent of Wang Nam Khieo, said on Tuesday that the couple reported to police investigators last week.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

