Cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be a Thai national aged over 20 years old with no recent illegal drug case history
The Thai Cannabis Special Committee has specified that cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be Thai nationals aged 20 years old or above and have never been in prison for illegal drug cases.
Panthep Puaphongphan, a spokesperson of the Special Committee, told the Associated Press after the meeting today, June 24th, that the committee had considered and agreed to classify the qualifications of entrepreneurs for cannabis-related business.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational