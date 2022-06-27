June 27, 2022

Cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be a Thai national aged over 20 years old with no recent illegal drug case history

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa). Photo: Jennifer Martin.




The Thai Cannabis Special Committee has specified that cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be Thai nationals aged 20 years old or above and have never been in prison for illegal drug cases.

Panthep Puaphongphan, a spokesperson of the Special Committee, told the Associated Press after the meeting today, June 24th, that the committee had considered and agreed to classify the qualifications of entrepreneurs for cannabis-related business.

