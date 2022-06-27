Cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be a Thai national aged over 20 years old with no recent illegal drug case history









The Thai Cannabis Special Committee has specified that cannabis-related business entrepreneurs must be Thai nationals aged 20 years old or above and have never been in prison for illegal drug cases.

Panthep Puaphongphan, a spokesperson of the Special Committee, told the Associated Press after the meeting today, June 24th, that the committee had considered and agreed to classify the qualifications of entrepreneurs for cannabis-related business.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





