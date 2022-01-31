Krabi refuses permit to shoot ‘Meg 2’ movie on its beaches in April and May









The Joint Public-Private Sectors Committee of Thailand’s southern province of Krabi has rejected a request from a foreign film maker to use the sea and some beaches in the province as locations for the film Meg 2, between April 16thand May 9th.

According the film maker, the crew would build a resort on Ao Nang beach, shoot scenes in the sea, land a helicopter on Ton Sai beach, film jet skiing and para-sailing scenes, among others.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

