Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings









Visitors who arrive by air under the Test & Go programme, which resumes on Tuesday, will have to book hotel accommodation twice for two mandatory Covid-19 tests, and comply with disease controls, or face legal action, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the revised Test & Go scheme now required two Covid-19 tests for each visitor, the first on arrival and second on day 5 of their visit.

Full article: Bangkok PostBANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

