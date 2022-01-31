January 31, 2022

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Visitors who arrive by air under the Test & Go programme, which resumes on Tuesday, will have to book hotel accommodation twice for two mandatory Covid-19 tests, and comply with disease controls, or face legal action, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the revised Test & Go scheme now required two Covid-19 tests for each visitor, the first on arrival and second on day 5 of their visit.

