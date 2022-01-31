January 31, 2022

Thailand restores quarantine-free entry – and this time the whole world is invited

2 seconds ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




From February 1, Thailand will fling its doors wide open to foreigners from every corner of the world, offering quarantine-free entry for those who are fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19.

This time, quarantine-free entry will be available to travelers from all countries – though they will have to take two RT-PCR tests during their stay, not one as previously.

From Tuesday, travelers will have a choice of two entry schemes – Test & Go or the Sandbox.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

