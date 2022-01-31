Thailand restores quarantine-free entry – and this time the whole world is invited
From February 1, Thailand will fling its doors wide open to foreigners from every corner of the world, offering quarantine-free entry for those who are fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19.
This time, quarantine-free entry will be available to travelers from all countries – though they will have to take two RT-PCR tests during their stay, not one as previously.
From Tuesday, travelers will have a choice of two entry schemes – Test & Go or the Sandbox.
By Thai PBS World