RAYONG, Jan 31 (TNA) – Oil slicks that were leaked from an undersea pipeline off the eastern province last week arrived at Ao Phrao bay of Ko Samet island at 12.30pm, according to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Sophon Thongdee, the director-general of the department, said oil slicks were washed ashore for a distance of about 50 meters along the beach of Ao Phrao.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

