January 30, 2022

Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay

57 mins ago
The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet. Photo: Yakuzakorat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Authorities are trying to contain an oil slick that has already damaged a stretch of coast in Rayong before it reaches the western shore of famous island Koh Samet.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Sunday multiple agencies were deploying teams to try to contain the oil slick as it drifted towards Ao Phrao, a small bay on the holiday island’s western shore.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

