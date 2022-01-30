Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay
Authorities are trying to contain an oil slick that has already damaged a stretch of coast in Rayong before it reaches the western shore of famous island Koh Samet.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Sunday multiple agencies were deploying teams to try to contain the oil slick as it drifted towards Ao Phrao, a small bay on the holiday island’s western shore.
