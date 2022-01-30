Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet. Photo: Yakuzakorat. CC BY-SA 4.0.









Authorities are trying to contain an oil slick that has already damaged a stretch of coast in Rayong before it reaches the western shore of famous island Koh Samet.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Sunday multiple agencies were deploying teams to try to contain the oil slick as it drifted towards Ao Phrao, a small bay on the holiday island’s western shore.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





