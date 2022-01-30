January 30, 2022

Mae Ramphueng Beach Declared Disaster Area After Oil Spill

RAYONG (NNT) – Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province was declared a disaster area on Saturday (29 Jan) as oil leaking from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand continued to wash ashore and blacken the sand.

The leak from the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) started late on Tuesday (25 Jan) and was brought under control a day later after spilling an estimated 50,000 litres of oil into the ocean 20 km from the country’s industrialized eastern seaboard.

