January 30, 2022

Thai parliament to meet this week, even though 12 MPs have COVID-19

1 hour ago TN
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.




House Speaker Chuan Leekpai wants the scheduled parliamentary meetings this Wednesday and Friday to go ahead, despite 12 MPs and 13 parliamentary officials having COVID-19, because “the House must be able to function”, said Dr. Sukit Atthopakorn, advisor to the House Speaker, today (Sunday).

He added that Chuan had suggested that preventive measures could be stepped up in parliament, in accordance with COVID-19 situation.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay

56 mins ago TN
Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Bangkok as a promotion for a new Netflix series on zombies in Thailand

Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Thailand as promotion for new Netflix series

1 hour ago TN
Tuk Tuk on a front beach road

Thailand Ready to Resume Test & Go Entry on Feb 1

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay

56 mins ago TN
Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Bangkok as a promotion for a new Netflix series on zombies in Thailand

Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Thailand as promotion for new Netflix series

1 hour ago TN
Airplane landing at Phuket Airport

First Charter Flight Lands in Betong Airport in Yala

1 hour ago TN
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament to meet this week, even though 12 MPs have COVID-19

1 hour ago TN
Oil spills along the shore

Mae Ramphueng Beach Declared Disaster Area After Oil Spill

2 hours ago TN