Thai parliament to meet this week, even though 12 MPs have COVID-19

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai wants the scheduled parliamentary meetings this Wednesday and Friday to go ahead, despite 12 MPs and 13 parliamentary officials having COVID-19, because “the House must be able to function”, said Dr. Sukit Atthopakorn, advisor to the House Speaker, today (Sunday).

He added that Chuan had suggested that preventive measures could be stepped up in parliament, in accordance with COVID-19 situation.

