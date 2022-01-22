January 22, 2022

Government Assures Parliament Dissolution Not in Sight

12 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government recently commented on the expulsion of 21 MPs, including the party’s secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow.

While denying any involvement in the party’s decision, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was not considering any changes to the Cabinet or dissolving Parliament, adding that there are several bills and legislative matters which need to be deliberated.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

