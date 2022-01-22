Government Assures Parliament Dissolution Not in Sight
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government recently commented on the expulsion of 21 MPs, including the party’s secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow.
While denying any involvement in the party’s decision, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was not considering any changes to the Cabinet or dissolving Parliament, adding that there are several bills and legislative matters which need to be deliberated.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand