PHUKET: A green sea turtle laid 125 eggs on a beach on this southern island for the first time this year late Friday night.

The rare turtle came ashore on Ao Sane beach in tambon Rawei of Muang district, said Arun Sorot, the mayor of Rawai municipality.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

