First Charter Flight Lands in Betong Airport in Yala









YALA (NNT) – Betong Airport in Yala province welcomed its first charter flight on Saturday (29 Jan), spurring optimism for both the public and private sectors that the local economy could rebound rapidly.

On Saturday, a special charter flight carrying 78 passengers arrived at Betong Airport from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, the first ever to the province. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) recently authorized a license and certification allowing commercial flights to and from the airport.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand

