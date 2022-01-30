Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Thailand as promotion for new Netflix series
Netflix promoted its new post-apocalyptic Korean post-apocalyptic zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ in Thailand with a bloody school bus cruising the streets of Bangkok.
“Whoever finds this bus, don’t panic. Take a picture of it and share it. Tell your friends to accept zombie food,” the streaming platform posted on its Instagram account.
In line with its theme, Netflix Thailand prepared a bloody school bus complete with students and zombies ~*inside*~ (they're moving, btw)! 😮 #KlokaPH #AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/wmRfGgoeM3
— K-loka PH (@kloka_ph) January 28, 2022
“Get ready this January 28 on Netflix,” the post concluded, showing images of the vehicle with LED screens, instead of windows, playing video clips of teenagers trapped inside.
This marketing strategy did not go unnoticed on social networks and opened the debate between those who think it is too violent and those who praised its creativity. “I think it would be great to see something like this on the street,” wrote one netizen, while another remarked that it “could be dangerous” for motorists.
-Thailand News (TN)