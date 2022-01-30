January 30, 2022

Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Thailand as promotion for new Netflix series

1 hour ago TN
Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Bangkok as a promotion for a new Netflix series on zombies in Thailand

Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Bangkok as a promotion for a new Netflix series on zombies in Thailand. Photo: Netflix Thailand.




Netflix promoted its new post-apocalyptic Korean post-apocalyptic zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ in Thailand with a bloody school bus cruising the streets of Bangkok.

“Whoever finds this bus, don’t panic. Take a picture of it and share it. Tell your friends to accept zombie food,” the streaming platform posted on its Instagram account.

“Get ready this January 28 on Netflix,” the post concluded, showing images of the vehicle with LED screens, instead of windows, playing video clips of teenagers trapped inside.

This marketing strategy did not go unnoticed on social networks and opened the debate between those who think it is too violent and those who praised its creativity. “I think it would be great to see something like this on the street,” wrote one netizen, while another remarked that it “could be dangerous” for motorists.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay

55 mins ago TN
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament to meet this week, even though 12 MPs have COVID-19

1 hour ago TN
Tuk Tuk on a front beach road

Thailand Ready to Resume Test & Go Entry on Feb 1

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

Koh Samet SOS: fight to keep oil slick at bay

55 mins ago TN
Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Bangkok as a promotion for a new Netflix series on zombies in Thailand

Bloody bus traveling through the streets of Thailand as promotion for new Netflix series

1 hour ago TN
Airplane landing at Phuket Airport

First Charter Flight Lands in Betong Airport in Yala

1 hour ago TN
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament to meet this week, even though 12 MPs have COVID-19

1 hour ago TN
Oil spills along the shore

Mae Ramphueng Beach Declared Disaster Area After Oil Spill

2 hours ago TN