  • October 12, 2021
Netflix Squid Game’s Content Inappropriate For Children: Police

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie with a mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police has cautioned that Netflix’s Squid Game contains excessive scenes of violence that could lead children and youngsters to copy barbaric characters from the famous series.

Squid Game is a popular South Korean survival drama television series streaming on Netflix.

Deputy Spokesman for the national police Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said the critically-acclaimed series contained scenes unsuitable for young viewers and that it was rated 18+.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



