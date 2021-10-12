Netflix Squid Game’s Content Inappropriate For Children: Police









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police has cautioned that Netflix’s Squid Game contains excessive scenes of violence that could lead children and youngsters to copy barbaric characters from the famous series.

Squid Game is a popular South Korean survival drama television series streaming on Netflix.

Deputy Spokesman for the national police Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said the critically-acclaimed series contained scenes unsuitable for young viewers and that it was rated 18+.

