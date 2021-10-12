Investigation into Korat man’s death after mixed vaccinations









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An investigation has been launched into the death of a 39-year-old man a week after he received a second Covid-19 shot, with a different vaccine, in Bua Yai district.

Supoj Prasarnchue, of Bua Yai district, died on Oct 7 at Bua Yai Hospital. He had been given a first dose, of Sinovac vaccine, on Aug 30. On Sept 30 he was inoculated for a second time, with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST





