  • October 12, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. Investigation into Korat…

Investigation into Korat man’s death after mixed vaccinations

Investigation into Korat man’s death after mixed vaccinations

COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Photo: Karina Fuenzalida / Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / flickr.CC BY-SA 2.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An investigation has been launched into the death of a 39-year-old man a week after he received a second Covid-19 shot, with a different vaccine, in Bua Yai district.

Supoj Prasarnchue, of Bua Yai district, died on Oct 7 at Bua Yai Hospital. He had been given a first dose, of Sinovac vaccine, on Aug 30. On Sept 30 he was inoculated for a second time, with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bangkok Walking Street to Reopen on October 15
Bangkok

Bangkok Walking Street to Reopen on October...

October 12, 2021
Many doubt Thailand’s readiness in gradual reopening
News

Many doubt Thailand’s readiness in gradual reopening

October 12, 2021
Thailand will open its borders to tourists from low-risk countries in November
News

Thailand will open its borders to tourists...

October 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.