  • October 12, 2021
Phuket Exempts Fully Vaccinated Visitors from COVID Tests

Tourists on a beach in phuket. Photo: FonthipWard / Pixabay.




PHUKET, Oct 12 (TNA) – The governor of Phuket signed his order to ease requirements on visitors who can show either their full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result to enter the island province. The new measure will take effect on Oct 16.

Under the new order by Phuket governor Narong Woonciew, visitors to Phuket must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, recover from the disease no longer than 90 days ago or have negative RT-PCR or antigen test results confirmed by a hospital or laboratory.

