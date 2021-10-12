  • October 12, 2021
Thailand promoting its own style of martial art

Muay Thai competitor attempts a high kick but it is blocked by his opponent. photo: Eric Langley. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – After the International Olympic Committee in June 2021 recognized Muaythai as an international sport and the International Federation Of Muaythai Associations as a permanent Olympic member, the National Olympic Committee of Thailand has been putting in the work to promote Muaythai at international events such as the Asian Games.

At the Sports Authority Of Thailand’s headquarters in Bangkok, Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, in his capacity as the President of the Olympic Committee of Thailand, chaired a meeting to discuss the roadmap to internationally promote the Thai martial art. Also present at the meeting was General Udomdej Sitabutr, President of the International Federation Of Muaythai Associations (IFMA).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



