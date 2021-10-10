  • October 10, 2021
Phuket Vegetarian Festival continues under ‘new normal’

Street procession in Phuket Town. Photo: Joseph Ferris III. CC BY 2.0.




PHUKET: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival continued into its Day 5 of the nine-day festival today (Oct 10) with devotees and Ma Song spirit mediums from the Tha Reua Shrine staging its street procession through Phuket Town to Saphan Hin.

As is the ‘new normal’ for the Vegetarian Festival this year, the Ma Song and their assistants travelled by motorcade on the backs of flat-bed trucks and pickups instead of walking the traditional route to the Chinese temple at Saphan Hin.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News



