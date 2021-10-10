Intoxicated foreign woman found sleeping on Pattaya Second Road during curfew









An unidentified foreign woman was found drunk sleeping in front of a foreign currency exchange shop in Pattaya in Banglamung District during the early hours of this morning, October 10th, with all of her valuables stolen.

Police and rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan arrived at the scene around 2:00 AM. this morning after being alerted of the foreigner lying near the Royal Garden Plaza on Second Road in Pattaya.

By Nop Meechukhun

