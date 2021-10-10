Romanian, Malaysian held in Hua Hin for ATM fraud









Two foreign men have been arrested for allegedly using fake electronic cards to withdraw money from bank accounts belonging to people in Bangkok and Hua Hin.

Investigators from the Immigration Bureau arrested Iacob Corne, 39, of Romania, and Gim Teck We, 33, of Malaysian national, at a hotel in Hua Hin, the beach resort town in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Seized from them were hundreds of fake electronic cards, six bank passbooks and mobile phones.

